Rosanna Arquette: ‘Fascist Dictator’ Trump Is ‘Trying To Kill Us’

Hollywood celebrity Rosanna Arquette has managed to turn the dial up on her feverish anti-Trump hyperbole, claiming the Trump administration is a “fascist dictatorship” that is “trying to kill us, that’s what it feels like.”

“It’s heartbreaking to watch what is taking place in what was once a very great country,” Arquette told The Independent in the UK, while promoting new film Rory’s Way. “To watch, slowly, a dictatorship come in – and it is a fascist government – and try to dismantle democracy...”

Arquette, who was born in New York City, and raised in a commune, also shared a bizarre theory about conservative media in the US, claiming that networks such as Fox “hypnotize” viewers and use “mind control” to force them to believe lies.

“It’s crazy, Fox News has become state television, and sometimes I wonder… what deal did the Murdochs make with Putin? Because Fox news is just ridiculous. I’ve never seen anything like it. All they do is lie.”

“It’s hypnotism, it’s mind control. The people that are buying this, what’s really frightening, and really, really sad for them, is that they are believing this and they’re not gonna be protected. They’re losing their healthcare. You have healthcare in your country, we don’t. We’re losing everything, the environment is just ridiculous, the Clean Water Act they’re trying to shatter, so the big pollutants will just all be… we’ll have no clean water. They’re just trying to kill us, that’s what it feels like.”

Rosanna Arquette’s latest anti-Trump meltdown is par for the course for the Pulp Fiction actor. Earlier this year she admitted that she thinks about President Trump immediately after waking up, while accusing the Trump administration, in a poorly written tweet, of having “normalized” rape and pedophilia.

“It’s hard to wake up this morning and realize we are living under a sick dictatorship ,that we now have a government that has normalized racism rape ,mass killings from Guns Pedophila ,homophobia, the destruction of our environment .this government has normalized stupidity,” Arquette said.

Arquette shared a similar tidbit in the run-up to the midterm election last fall, saying, “Ive been waking up in the morning singing ‘we shall overcome’ for the past 2 weeks ..”

The 59-year-old has previously compared the United States to Nazi Germany, telling one social media user, “You need to go to the border and see the children being locked in cages abused and traumatized for life. separated and some sold. this is like Nazi Germany ,that is what is happening. Wake up.”