Ron Perlman Says Trump Has Turned America Into a ‘Sh*thole Country’

Actor Ron Perlman claims that President Trump has turned the country into a “shithole” and that Americans are “diseased”.

“Americans under Donald Trump have been banned from entering into Europe,” Perlman said after Americans were barred from entering the European Union because of an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The Sons of Anarchy star then declared the reason was “because we are diseased. Yes my friends, in 3 short years this reality show clown has turned us into a ‘Shithole Country”

Americans under Donald Trump have been banned from entering into Europe. Because we are diseased. Yes my friends, in 3 short years this reality show clown has turned us into a ‘Shithole Country’. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 3, 2020

Breitbart reports: In an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Perlman described it as “sick and twisted” that a significant part of the population supports President Donald Trump.

“The sick and twisted part of it all is that he’s managed to resonate in a sector of this country,” he said. “It blows my mind that anybody could listen to this guy for one fucking second, Dean, and think that he’s the president of anything.”

The 70-year-old actor also suggested Trump was destined for hell because of his response to the pandemic. “If you go to hell, I don’t know a better way to get there than the way this guy has comported himself during this horrifically tragic event,” Perlman added.

Since the onset of the Trump presidency, Ron Perlman has gained a reputation for his venomous rants against the president and Trump’s supporters, at one point describing the GOP as the party of the Ku Klux Klan.