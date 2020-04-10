Ron Paul Urges POTUS to Fire Clinton-Obsessed Authoritarian Dr. Fauci

Former Rep. Ron Paul has urged President Trump to fire his top coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The two-time Republican presidential candidate warned that if Trump doesn’t fire Clinton-obsessed Fauci, “the people have to fire him” instead.

“He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him,” Paul said during his show. “They have to fire him by saying ‘he’s a fraud.’”

Paul accused Fauci of planning to take “total control” over the American people.

“The plan that they have is when things are getting back to normal, people can return to their work, and they do things, and go to the golf course if they get a stamp of approval,” Paul warned. “Your liberties are there if you get a proper stamp from the government.”

“It’s an excuse to have total control over the people,” Paul added.

— Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 9, 2020

Dailycaller.com reports: Paul, who is a doctor, previously called the coronavirus “a big hoax” that the government is using to take away people’s rights.

“People should ask themselves whether this coronavirus ‘pandemic’ could be a big hoax, with the actual danger of the disease massively exaggerated by those who seek to profit — financially or politically — from the ensuing panic,” Paul wrote last month.

Paul’s less recent comments came under further scrutiny after his son Rand, a Republican from Kentucky, became the first, and so far only, member of the U.S. Senate to test positive for the virus.