Romney Slams Senate Biden-Burisma Probe for Being ‘Political’

Sen. Mitt Romney has slammed the Senate investigation into Joe Biden’s role in the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin while his son Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma.

During a Thursday interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Romney said his colleague Sen. Ron Johnson’s investigation of possible Biden-Burisma corruption seemed “political.”

“Do you have concerns about the appearance that that this committee is launching into Burisma —that the subpoena that Senator Johnson wants to issue for documents related to Burisma —are you concerned about the appearance if it? ” Raju asked.

“There’s no question that the appearance of looking into Burisma & Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kinds of political investigations. I would hope that if there is something of significance that needs to be evaluated, it would be done by perhaps the FBI or some other agency that is not as political as perhaps a committee of our body,” Romney said.

“We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things. But I’m going to get the chance today to talk with the chairman and get his perspective,” he continued.

Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Trump on the bogus impeachment charges earlier this year.