Romanian Senator Claims Turkey’s Earthquake Was A Man-Made Attack

During her speech to the Romanian parliament last week, Senator Diana Lovanovici accused the West of using “geological weapons” to cause a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

“It is very clear to me that at this point, things at the international level have gotten out of hand, the fools are playing as God, and they think they have won the game,” the senator said. “Cause of these demented and psychopathic people who cause wars and cataclysms using unconventional weapons, we, humans, are just numbers they can get rid of.”

She also blasted the globalists for their role in a genocidal plot utilizing the “alleged pandemic” and what she described as the covid death jabs.

Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici speaking in the Parliament on the uses of HAARP technology in Turkey.



“The fools are playing as God and they think they have won the game…”



So far over 33000 people have died and tens of thousands have been injured after a huge 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

Is it possible that the earthquake was created by United States using HAARP technology?

Many, including Senator Lovanovici’ believe that the technology was used to punish Turkey for refusing to work with West.

Below is a tranlsated transcript of the Senator’s speech.

“Dear fellow Senators,

For three years, we have been experiencing a real campaign of mass killing worldwide, either through alleged pandemics and the imminent need to inject untested vaccines that kill people, or through wars that reduce the world’s population, but rearranges international politics, realigns power poles and alters borders. We have lived to witness the production of earthquakes on command which is actually an attack on Turkey by the greatest of the world who totally disliked being set up by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey.

Moreover, his position of neutrality and mediator in the Ukrainian-Russian war deeply disturbed them, especially since

Turkey is the second great power from a military point of view within NATO. His position to block Sweden’s accession to NATO, his speech in Davos, as well as the gesture of leaving in the middle of the press conference, defying Schwab, did not remain without an echo in the cold world of leaders the world. But, no one thought that people would have to die, so many people, and in such a terrible way. And it’s just a warning, because it wasn’t the most populated area of Turkey.

150 aftershocks of a devastating earthquake, the second larger than the first, without the existence of an epicenter, the area being artificially stimulated, geological weapons having existed for a very long time, being used so far without causing too many casualties, probably for experiments. Now, it has been put into practice. If we look carefully at the map of Turkey, we will see that it is furrowed by gas and oil pipelines, this being actually one of the goals: their destruction. But, 10 seconds before the occurrence of the so-called earthquake, the Turks closed these pipelines. In addition, 24 hours before the earthquake, 10 countries withdrew their ambassadors from Turkey. 5 days before its occurrence, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning for Romanian citizens in Turkey, although there was no danger, as did other countries. By killing people, they served their interests. The maps shown on all the television channels show that there was no epicenter, but a line with thousands of earthquakes.

The Turkish secret services are investigating a possible criminal intervention”, (read an involvement of another state in triggering the first earthquake), what followed later being a chain reaction after the destabilization of the tectonic plates in the region.

It is very clear that President Erdogan was punished for his courage, dignity and honor and for his closeness to the Russian Federation, in fact a position of neutrality and mediation for peace. In addition, it is desired to divert people’s attention from Ukraine, where representatives of many countries have already begun to shout against the despotism and orders given by President Zelensky, as if he is ruling the world and someone is obliged to send weapons and participate in his war, in a war where he sacrificed his own people and destroyed his entire country. Anyone who speaks of peace is put on the pole of infamy and attacked from all sides. This is what happened in Romania when I started the unique initiative, Neutrality for Romania.

The peace from Bucharest.” They all rushed at me, although now, after one year of war, almost all of them say everything that I said and supported from the beginning, claiming now they are the owners of these ideas.

Plagiarists! Pharisees! Judas!

Because of you, people have died and continue to die, you all have hands stained with the blood of millions of people killed for the interests of some madmen who wish to rule the world. Unfortunately, at the Romanian leadership level, we only have incompetents, idiots, plagiarists, thieves, robbers, criminals, cowards, traitors, and the list goes on. These incompetents, awarded by foreign countries for special merits in their support, but at the expense of Romania, are trying at this moment to turn Romania from a neutral, sovereign state into a servile and offensive state, through which some great powers can exercise their warlike actions and to turn Romanians into cannon fodder for the benefit of others.

Judas, we will stop you at any risk and at any cost! Leave Romania to be sovereign and neutral! We are not interested in anyone’s wars. We have always defended our nation and land, and we have not attacked anyone. You should know, we have always been in the losing camp, even when the camp won. We have always paid.

ENOUGH! STOP HERE! ROMANIA WILL KEEP ITS NEUTRALITY, NO MATTER WHAT YOU PROMISED TO OTHERS, YOU TRAITORS!

WE HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO KEEP GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD RELATIONS IN THE REGION, WHATEVER OTHERS ASK YOU! IF YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO DEFEND OUR PEACE, AND YOU ARE NOT, THEN LEAVE OR WE WILL TAKE YOU DOWN!

it is very clear to me that at this point, things at the international level have gotten out of hand, the fools are playing as God, and they think they have won the game. Cause of these demented and psychopathic people who cause wars and cataclysms using unconventional weapons, we, humans, are just numbers they can get rid of. It is imperative that all the nations, the peoples of the world, rise up together, wake up from daily comfort and carelessness, and just like in 1848 we’ll begin the struggle for liberation from the yoke of psychopaths, of demented people who steal our happiness and the beautiful world in that we live in. That’s why I urge all of you who still want to live in a world of God, and not of Satan, I urge you to rise up to fight, to a world revolt to free us all and to destroy these enemies, because in this moment we are in LEGITIMATE DEFENSE.

TAKE THE CLAWS OFF TURKEY! TAKE THE CLAWS OFF ROMANIA! TAKE THE CLAWS OFF GOD’S PEOPLE! WARNING TO THE PSYCHOPATHS OF THE WORLD: IF YOU NEED PEOPLE TO DIE, WE NEED YOU TO PERISH TOO! IT’S ALL OR NOTHING! AN EYE FOR AN EYE AND A TOOTH FOR A TOOTH! TALION’S LAW!

Thank you!”