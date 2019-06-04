Roger Stone Demands Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan Is ‘Hung For Treason’

Former CIA chief John Brennan is a “psycho” who should be “tried, convicted and hung for treason,” according to Roger Stone.

Stone called out Obama’s CIA chief in a series of Instagram videos and posts, according to Newsweek.

One post included an image of Brennan with the caption: “This psycho must be charged, tried, convicted…and hung for treason.“

An hour later, the posts where deleted.

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone posted a message calling for Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan to be “hung for treason” late Saturday night.

Stone’s attorney, Robert Buschel, has yet to comment following an email from Fox News.

Last year, Brennan called for the death penalty against President Donald Trump after his security clearance was reportedly set to be revoked for “lying” and “erratic conduct.”

Last month, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey threw Brennan under the bus by insisting it was ex-CIA head who launched the unverified anti-Trump report, otherwise known as the Steele Dossier.

Newsweek reports:

Several top Republicans, including Trump himself, have accused Comey and Brennan of leaning too heavily on a dossier prepared by British intelligence figure Christopher Steele in order to secure warrants and initiate the investigation of the Trump campaign. But Brennan has rebuffed right-wing critics and said federal authorities had an obligation to investigate and it was not solely reliant on the dossier.

“[The dossier] did not play any role whatsoever in the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done that was presented to then-President Obama and then-President-elect Trump,” Brennan said on Meet the Press last year. “I do think it was up to the FBI to see if they could verify any of it.”

Trump has fueled much of the ire toward Brennan and Comey that has resulted in accusations of “treason” and “collusion” from Republicans similar to Stone’s Instagram post.

Trey Gowdy, speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last year led the charge that the people who started the Russia investigation should themselves be investigated. ​“Whoever is investigating this, tell them to look for emails between Brennan and Comey in December of 2016.”

Stone is no stranger to social media controversy. In 2017, Stone was first kicked off Twitter for lashing out at Trump critics in profanity-laden tirades. He has also been one of the loudest voices along with Donald Trump Jr. in accusing big tech companies of censoring conservatives on their platforms.

“I have been inundated on Twitter with bloggers threatening to kill me, my wife, my kids and even my dogs, yet Twitter seems unconcerned about that,” he told The Wrap in October 2017. “This is just part and parcel of the tech left’s effort to silence conservative voices.”