Roger Waters Asks Ukraine’s First Lady To Help ‘Persuade Her Husband To “Stop The Slaughter”

English musician and Pink Floyd co founder Roger Waters has penned an open letter to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, asking that she persuade her husband to work toward a ceasefire with Russia and “stop the slaughter”.

He started off by writing: “My heart bleeds for you and all the Ukrainian and Russian families, devastated by the terrible war in Ukraine.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

His letter, which was posted on Facebook, was in response to Zelenska’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg interview on the BBC where she said: “If support for Ukraine is strong, the crisis will be shorter.”

Yahoo News reports: The Pink Floyd co-founder questioned her statement, writing: “Hmmm? I guess that might depend on what you mean by ‘support for Ukraine’?

“If by ‘support for Ukraine’ you mean the west continuing to supply arms to the Kyiv government’s armies, I fear you may be tragically mistaken.”

Waters added that “throwing fuel, in the form of armaments, into a firefight, has never worked to shorten a war in the past, and it won’t work now,” as in this case, “most of the fuel is (a) being thrown into the fire from Washington DC, which is at a relatively safe distance from the conflagration, and (b) because the ‘fuel throwers’ have already declared an interest in the war going on for as long as possible.”

The Is This The Life We Really Want? singer suggested that “in order to achieve a different outcome,” instead of being dependent on the west for support, “we may have to seek a different route” and that route may lie in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s “previously stated good intentions”.

In the rest of the letter, Waters referred to the promises that the Ukrainian president made during his 2019 election campaign.

These included the promise to “end the civil war in the east and bring peace to the Donbas and partial autonomy to Donetsk and Luhansk” as well as “ratify the Minsk-II agreement” which sought to secure a ceasefire between the Ukrainian government and Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Screengrab of the open letter from Roger Waters (Roger Waters/Facebook)

“One can only assume that your husband’s electoral policies didn’t sit well with certain political factions in Kyiv and that those factions persuaded your husband to diametrically change course ignoring the peoples mandate (sic),” Waters wrote.

“Sadly, your old man agreed to those totalitarian, anti-democratic dismissals of the will of the Ukrainian people, and the forces of extreme nationalism that had lurked, malevolent, in the shadows, have, since then, ruled the Ukraine.

“They have, also since then, crossed any number of red lines that had been set out quite clearly over a number of years by your neighbors the Russian Federation and in consequence they, the extreme nationalists, have set your country on the path to this disastrous war.”

Waters ended his letter by asking Zelenska to help him “persuade our leaders to stop the slaughter”.