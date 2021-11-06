Roger Stone Releases Evidence That JFK Was Murdered by the Deep State

Roger Stone has released explosive new evidence exposing exactly who within the Deep State assassinated John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1963.

The U.S. government are never going to willingly release the details of who really killed JFK, that’s why Stone decided to write a book detailing what really happened.

Stone, who co-authored ‘The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ‘ with Mike Colapietro, makes the case that the murder of JFK was masterminded by his own vice president, Lyndon Baines Johnson, and that the CIA and mafia worked with LBJ to carry out the hit.

Worldviewweekend.com reports: In a recent interview with Brannon Howse, Stone explained the motivations of LBJ, the intelligence community and the mob for wanting to remove JFK from office.

“It’s a murder mystery, as you know. It’s a page turner,” Stone said. “Not only do we reveal a number of things that were never made public by the Warren Commission investigation. But it’s a story that involves eye witnesses, finger print evidence, deep Texas politics. And I’m not an attorney but if you read this book and you don’t believe that Lyndon Baines Johnson working with the CIA, working with the banks, working with the big Texas oil, working with the military, working with the Secret Service orchestrated the murder of John F. Kennedy, well then you can’t be convinced because I make the case, a compelling case, in this book.

Howse said the book is instructive for those wanting to understand the power of the deep state and how it works behind the scenes to make sure it always keeps America moving in its desired direction.

“If you’re not learning the lessons of history you’re doomed to repeat it,” Howse said. “A coup d’état of the intelligence agencies taking out a sitting president. You’d think I’d be talking about what just happened with Donald Trump, maybe that’s where it all started.”

The book wastes no time dropping bombshells.

On page 2, Stone recounts a conversation with John Davis Lodge, the 79th governor of Connecticut from 1951 to 1955 and later serving as U.S. ambassador to Spain, Argentina, and Switzerland. He was the brother of JFK’s ambassador to Vietnam, Henry Cabot Lodge and Stone asked him who killed Kennedy.

Cabot is quoted as answering: “‘It was the agency boys, some Mafioso’s.’ He looked me in the eye, ‘and Lyndon.'”

Henry Cabot Lodge was also, according to Stone’s research, directly involved in the assassination of South Vietnam President Diem.

“Therefore, there was this entire assassination that took place behind Kennedy’s back. He was furious with the CIA. And he would have sacked Lodge as ambassador.

The downfall of Richard Nixon also takes on a new life in Stone’s book.

He uncovers, on Page 6, that Nixon suspected Johnson was a conspirator in Kennedy’s assassination and ordered the CIA to deliver all records from the assassination to the White House.

Nixon saw enough to know how it went down. He had to go. Watergate just “happened.”

“Nixon was never a particularly loquacious guy. He always looked forward and it was hard to get him to be retrospective on the incredible events of his life, unless you gave him a couple of cocktails. Then he became a lot more loquacious,” Stone said. “When I asked him who really killed Kennedy, he stared into his martini… he said ‘Lyndon and I both wanted to be president, the only difference was I wasn’t willing to kill for it.'”

But what about Lyndon Baines Johnson himself, the former U.S. Senate majority leader from Texas who became president under extraordinary circumstances? What were his motivations?

“People need to understand Johnson is mentally instable, epically corrupt, nothing passes the U.S. Senate without a payoff. He’s a pill popper, a sadist, a womanizer,” Stone said.

Some who knew LBJ told Stone the man was so sick that if he had not been the president he would have been in a mental hospital.

Heading into 1963 Johnson knew he was facing at least two investigations into his corrupt activities which Stone details in the book. Kennedy already was talking about replacing him on the 1964 ticket.

“He’s staring not only at political ruin but he’s staring at going to federal prison,” Stone said.

On that fateful day of Nov. 22, 1963, when the two were scheduled to make ride through Dallas, Texas, for the purpose of shoring up the base one year ahead of the 1964 election, Johnson strangely changed up the seating arrangements in the motorcade. Instead of him riding in the main car with Kennedy, he argued in favor of Texas Governor John Connally.

“Johnson with knowledge of the conspiracy to assassinate the president… argued bitterly over the seating in the motorcade. It was a set up to get Kennedy killed,” Stone said.

Kennedy had run as a militant anti-communist but started drifting from his belief that the Soviets could not be dealt with diplomatically. This turned the U.S. intelligence agencies against him.

Kennedy refused to use the U.S. Air Force to provide support for the infamous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, which was carried out by anti-Castro Cuban exiles, which unfolded early in Kennedy’s administration in 1961.

“So the deep state, military-industrial complex, whatever you want to call them in 1961 is deeply convinced that Kennedy is one of them,” Stone said. “But then as he seeks to establish a back-channel discussion with Castro through a French journalist, which the CIA clearly knows about, then in the fiasco with the Bay of Pigs in which Kennedy refuses to provide air support.”

For reasons still unknown, the number-two man at CIA canceled the air support that was supposed to come from Panama and then Kennedy refused to send in the Air Force.

In the end, the men charging the beaches of Cuba were “being cut to ribbons by sharpshooters… So the CIA believes Kennedy had no backbone, and Kennedy believes he’s been double-crossed by the CIA.”

Then there’s the Cuban missile crisis.

“The American people have been told this tale that Jack and Bobby Kennedy bravely faced down Nikita Khrushchev and he folded. That’s not true,” Stone said. “What the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies knew then and the American people did not learn for forty years was that the Kennedys made a secret deal with Turkey to remove our missiles from Turkey and Italy, changing the balance of power in Europe, and in return they have a pledge from Khrushchev to remove missiles from Cuba, but there is no on-site inspection. So the Kennedys really got taken to the cleaners by Khrushchev, the deep state knows it, they’re already angry about the Bay of Pigs, they want to go deeper into Vietnam and Kennedy is showing some resistance to that.”

On Nov. 23, 1963, the day after Kennedy was assassinated, LBJ reversed all of Kennedy’s executive orders “making it very clear we’re going deeper into Vietnam.”

Then there’s the backstory of Joseph P. Kennedy, father of JFK. He served as ambassador to Britain under Eisenhower and built his fortune bootlegging. He also had ties to the mob.

“He goes to the heads of the various crime families in Chicago in late 1959 and says ‘my son is going to be president so I want to leave here with a million dollars today,'” Stone said. “That’s a huge amount of money in 1959 but the heads of all the families nationwide are there.”

Among those present were Mickey Cohen, who ran the mob in Los Angeles, along with a mafia representative from Las Vegas. They stormed out of the meeting in anger.

“‘We own Dick Nixon. We’ve been supporting him since the beginning, your man’s not going to win. We’re going to win,'” they reportedly told Joseph Kennedy.

But Sam Giancana, representing the Chicago mob, received a consensus to give Joe Kennedy the million dollars in return for Kennedy’s pledge that his sons would overturn the Eisenhower plans to deport two mob leaders in Florida and Louisiana-Texas.

But after the election of JFK, his father, Joseph Kennedy, suffered a debilitating stroke, and could no longer speak.

“Well, Robert Kennedy goes after these two mob leaders with everything he’s got. One of them was actually kidnapped and dumped in Guatemala,” Stone explains. “The mob has been betrayed by the Kennedys. In return for the million dollars and the pledge of an easier time under Kennedy’s Justice Department, the mob agrees to break arms and intimidate voters in West Virginia and Illinois and then later in Texas, and an argument could be made that they tipped the 1960 election to Kennedy. So you can see why they felt betrayed.”

Bottom line: LBJ, the CIA and the mob all had motives to .