Roger Stone: They’re Going to ‘Epstein’ Me in Jail

After being convicted in his federal trial on Friday, Roger Stone says he fears he will be ‘Epsteined’ in jail.

The Trump associate was found guilty on Friday of all 7 counts against him, and could now face a lengthy 50 year prison sentence.

Stone’s supporters claim the charges are just another aspect of the witch hunt conducted by the deep state against Trump and his allies as part of a coup to overthrow the democratically elected President.

With Stone facing life behind bars, he now fears an even more sinister fate.

“I saw Roger Stone a couple nights ago and he told me he’s scared they’re going to Epstein him. I can’t say that I think his fear is unfounded,” tweeted journalist Cassandra Fairbanks.

Summit.news reports: Jeffrey Epstein purportedly committed suicide but many people do not believe the official explanation given reports that he was about to name high level individuals who were complicit in his sex trafficking ring.

Stone will still be hoping that he can avoid jail via a presidential pardon, although the chances of that happening look slim.