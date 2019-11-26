Robert Redford: Time for Trump’s ‘Dictator’ Presidency to End Now

Hollywood actor Robert Redford has accused President Trump of launching a “dictator-like attack” on the values of the United States of America.

In an op-ed published Tuesday for NBC, the veteran actor called on leaders to remove Trump from office before it’s too late.

“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” Redford wrote.

“It’s time for Trump to go — along with those in Congress who have chosen party loyalty over their oath to ‘solemnly affirm’ their support for the Constitution of the United States. And it’s up to us to make that happen, through the power of our votes.”

The actor added that he was willing to give Trump a chance to prove himself when he was elected president in 2016, but has since concluded he is a threat to the United States.

“When Trump was elected, though he was not my choice, I honestly thought it only fair to give the guy a chance,” he explained. “And like many others, I did. But almost instantly he began to disappoint and then alarm me. I don’t think I’m alone.”

“What is happening, right now, is so deeply disturbing that instead of the United States of America, we are now defined as the Divided States of America,” he continued. “Leaders on both sides lack the fundamental courage to cross political aisles on behalf of what is good for the American people.”

Redford also appeared to compare Trump’s presidency to World War II, the Watergate crisis, and the terrorist attacks on September 11th 2001.

It is not the first time that Redford has expressed his fears about the catastrophic consequences of Trump’s presidency. In an op-ed for TIME magazine in April, he warned that impeaching the president would be pointless unless he changes course on the matter of climate change as there “will be no planet to live on.”

Robert Redford remains one of Hollywood’s most decorated actors and filmmakers, and in 2016 was even awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for services to entertainment. However, last year he moaned that he now feels “out of place” in America due to the “bigotry” and “mean-spiritedness” of the country’s politics.