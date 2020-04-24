Robert F Kennedy Jr: World’s Unelected ‘President’ Bill Gates Is Using Humans As ‘Guinea Pigs’

Bill Gates has used his money to systematically purchase “powers exceeding, in some respects, those wielded by presidents” and is using these powers to experiment on human beings like “guinea pigs“, warns Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“Gates’ strategy of buying WHO [World Health Organization] and purchasing control of US health officials like Tony Fauci & Deborah Birx” means the Microsoft co-founder can now “dictate global health policies affecting 7 billion people and to control the most intimate details of our lives,” said Kennedy Jr. on his Instagram page.
Kennedy Jr. also quoted from a recent Politico article about Bill Gates, acknowledging that “Gates’ priorities have become the WHO’s. Rather than focusing on strengthening health care in poor countries… the agency spends a disproportionate amount of its resources on projects… Gates prefers”.
“As the @nationmag reported last week, those policies often benefit pharma & chemical companies—like Monsanto—in which Gates and his foundation are heavily invested.
Human guinea pigs
“A Geneva-based NGO rep complained to Politico: “Few people dare to openly criticize what he does.”
“Critics deride Gates’ approach as “monopolistic philanthropy.”
“Under his direction, WHO is conducting global social and medical experimentation applying Gates’ religious faith that he can use technology (vaccines and GMO agriculture) and his deep understanding of computers to make him the savior to all of humanity.
Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear. Email: baxter@yournewswire.com Follow: @baxter_dmitry