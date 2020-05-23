Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows To Bring ‘Criminal’ Anthony Fauci To Justice

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a “criminal” according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has vowed to bring the immunologist and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to justice.

Although he became a household name in recent, Fauci has been a key figure in the U.S. public health sphere for decades and according to Kennedy Jr. his legacy is disastrous and lawless.

Fauci, 79, has been the head of NIAID for a very long time, becoming director in 1984. As the director, he is responsible for a large portfolio of research on established and emerging diseases. As per his NIAID bio, Fauci’s purview includes HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, tuberculosis, malaria, Ebola, Zika and now COVID-19. He also oversees research on autoimmune disorders.

White collar crime: Kennedy Jr. has vowed to bring Dr. Anthony Fauci to justice for his criminal conspiracy.

According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who serves as the chair of Children’s Health Defense Fund, Fauci has “committed one of the most consequential criminal conspiracies in history.”

According to Kennedy Jr., Fauci “distributes $6b annually in research grants” and he personally ensures that “studies of autism’s environmental causes never get funded.”

When in 2008 NIH’s Autism Coordinating Committee allocated $16 million to study the potential links between autism and vaccines, Kennedy Jr. says Fauci and Tom Insel, the director of the National Institute of Mental Health, killed the studies.

"Children's Health Defense will bring these criminals to justice."