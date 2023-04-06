Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Challenge Biden for Democrat Nomination in 2024 Presidential Race

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run as the Democratic candidate for president in 2024, challenging Joe Biden who has yet to formally declare his candidacy.

According to Kennedy, 69, who began teasing a run for president in March this year, his top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between the state and corporate power.

‘If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,’ he tweeted at the time. ‘If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms.’

Kennedy Jr. is a prominent vaccine safety advocate, who was one of the few public figures to make a stand against the establishment during the disastrous Covid-19 experimental vaccine roll out.

His anti-vaccine charity, Children’s Health Defense, prospered during the pandemic, with revenues more than doubling in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to filings made with charity regulators.

Kennedy released a book in 2021, The Real Anthony Fauci, in which he accused the U.S.´s top infectious disease doctor of assisting in ‘a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy’ and promoted alternative COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin, which is meant to treat parasites, and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

He’s the son of the late Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in California in 1968 during a run for the presidency. Kennedy is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in Dallas, Texas in 1963.