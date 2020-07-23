Robert F. Kennedy Jr Slams ‘Censorship Czar’ Adam Schiff For Using Goebbels’ Nazi Playbook

Rep. Adam Schiff and Bill Gates are modern-day “censorship czars” using comparable tactics to Josef Goebbels’ “Nazi censorship drives” in silencing critics and suppressing democracy, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who sent a message to Schiff saying, “When you have obliterated the First Amendment to get at the Devil, and the Devil then turns on you, then where will you hide?”

According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it is “liberals” who are leading the “clamor for censorship” in 2020, betraying American traditions — and “censorship czars” like Adam Schiff will be judged harshly by history.

“History will record that, in 2020, it was men who called themselves “liberal” who lead the clamor for censorship,” Kennedy said.

“When i was a boy, it was unthinkable that an American liberal would acquiesce to censorship. It was axiomatic that all the Nazi atrocities had begun with censorship and silencing of critics of government policies. Our civics teachers taught that the free flow of information —even inconvenient truths— was the lifeblood of democracy.”

“My uncle JFK commented in 1962 that American “libraries should be open to all—except the censor. We must know all the facts and hear all the alternatives and listen to all the criticisms. Let us welcome controversial books and controversial authors. For the Bill of Rights is the guardian of our security as well as our liberty.”

President John F. Kennedy will forever be remembered as being on the right side of history — unlike modern “liberal” Rep. Adam Schiff, who has sided with the censors.

“History will record that, in 2020, it was men who called themselves “liberal” who lead the clamor for censorship.



“Harry Truman warned us against such men: “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”

“In March 2019 Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff asked each of these powerful Internet titans to censor “vaccine misinformation”, a euphemism for any statement that departs from official declarations by Pharma and it’s captured regulatory officials. Each of these Silicon Valley tyrants is partnered in rich deals with vaccine makers. They were therefore delighted to comply.“

“Today they openly silence the tragic stories of American mothers of vaccine injured children and all other unapproved criticism of pharmaceutical products.”

“Where does Adam Schiff thinks this will end? Does he imagine Bill Gates as a friend of liberty?”

“In one short moment, the worm will turn. To Schiff, I paraphrase St Thomas Moore’s query; “When you have obliterated the First Amendment to get at the Devil, and the Devil then turns on you, then where will you hide?”