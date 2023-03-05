Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He’s Considering A Presidential Run

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he is thinking about challenging Joe Biden in the Democrat Party’s presidential primary in 2024.

Importantly he said this his approves!

“I am thinking about it yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it,” Kennedy told a crowd in New Hampshire on Friday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr 'thinking about' launching Democratic challenge to Biden for 2024 White House nomination https://t.co/jFy2ZS9N94 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 4, 2023

Kennedy has received an endorsment from leading UK Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra who has repeatedly called for the covid vaccines to be pulled due to their serious adverse reactions.

Thanks for your endorsement @DrAseemMalhotra! — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 4, 2023

Infowars reports: Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is a lifelong traditional liberal who believes in free speech and individual rights, two fundamental rights the modern Democrat Party has abandoned since COVID and the emergence of Donald Trump to the political scene.

Kennedy, founder of Children’s Health Defense, has been a vocal critic of the tyrannical COVID-19 mandates and experimental injections.

He also published a book about Dr. Fauci’s COVID protocols in “The Real Anthony Fauci” that sold over a million copies in 2022.

Kennedy’s consideration for the Democrat nomination could be a potential threat for Biden, as polls show most Democrats don’t want Biden to run again in 2024.

Additionally, polls show the most recognized alternatives aren’t well-liked by Democrat voters.

“It’s not clear who would replace Biden on the ticket if he didn’t run for reelection. As the incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris would be an intuitive choice to lead the ticket, though her disastrous approval ratings could prove problematic,” Forbes reported.

“Nobody has announced any intention to run yet, though pollsters have eyed the likes of Gavin Newsom, J. B. Pritzker and Gretchen Whitmer—respectively the governors of California, Illinois and Michigan—transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders as possible contenders.”