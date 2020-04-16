Robert F Kennedy Jr: How Did Bill Gates ‘Land the Job of Dictating World Health Policy With No Election?’

The world’s second richest man Bill Gates “landed the job of dictating world health policy with no election, no appointment, no oversight and no accountability” says Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is demanding to know how and why this happened, adding “Does anybody else think this is creepy?“

Kennedy Jr.’s probing questions regarding Bill Gates and his unofficial role as “dictator of world health policy” were met with an overwhelmingly positive response by Instagram users.

“Beyond creepy. It’s terrifying,” replied hlr725.

“Yes this is crazy and people need to wake up. Just because he has a bunch of money doesn’t mean he gets to rule everyone and decide what we inject into our bodies,” surmised kbebernes.

“Furthermore, why is he seeking indemnity from world governments?” said umanie.

“And why is Marina Abromovic Microsoft’s new spokeswoman?” queried gracywaldon.

Last week Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed Bill Gates and his “messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology.”

“Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vac ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control over global health policy—the spear tip of corporate neo-imperialism,” Kennedy Jr. wrote.

“Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.”

