Robert F. Kennedy Jr: ‘CIA’s Murder of My Uncle Was a Successful Coup,’ America ‘Has Never Recovered’

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has accused the CIA of murdering President John F. Kennedy, and described the assassination as a “successful coup d’état” that the United States of America “has never recovered” from.
Kennedy Jr. was responding after The National Archives released thousands of new JFK documents this week. But not all of JFK documents were released despite 50 years passing since his death. Around 3% of the government documents related to JFK are still being withheld from the public.
The release consists of 13,173 documents relating to the official investigation into the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he spoke to someone who has seen the hidden files. Carlson said his source claims the CIA was “involved” in John F. Kennedy’s murder.
“We spoke to someone who has access to these still hidden CIA documents,” Carlson said on his show.
“The person is deeply familiar with what they contain.
“We asked this person directly, did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President.
“And here is the reply we received, verbatim: ‘The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all a fake.’”
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. praised Carlson’s explosive revelations about his uncle.
“The most courageous newscast in 60 years,” Kennedy said. “The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which are democracy has never recovered.” WATCH:
According to the Guardian:
One of the newly released documents, dating from September 1964, underlines that point. At the request of the commission, the CIA had searched its own files for any connection between Oswald and Jack Ruby, the local nightclub owner who shot and killed Oswald on live television in the basement of Dallas police headquarters two days after the Kennedy assassination.
“Examination of Central Intelligence Agency files has produced no information on Jack RUBY or his activities,” the document states.
“The Central Intelligence Agency has no indication that RUBY and Lee Harvey OSWALD ever knew each other, were associated, or might have been connected in any manner.”
Thursday’s release of thousands of documents means that 95% of the CIA’s records on the assassination are now available to the public. As a final step there will be an “intensive one-year review” of any remaining closed files before a complete opening of the books by 30 June 2023.
The unveiling of the CIA documents has been delayed for years. In 1992, Congress ordered their full release by October 2017, but the deadline was pushed back by presidential decrees from both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
