Robert DeNiro: ‘I Can’t Wait To See Gangster Trump In Jail’

Hollywood leftist Robert DeNiro renewed his criticism of President Donald Trump, calling the commander-in-chief a “gangster president” and saying he “can’t wait to see him in jail.“

The foul-mouthed actor, who was the subject of lawsuit by a former employee last week alleging sexual assault, also criticized Republicans for “behaving badly” and said “we must do something about it.”

DeNiro was speaking to The Guardian, the British leftwing mouthpiece, ahead of the London premiere of Martin Scorsese’s new film The Irishman in which DeNiro plays a mafia killer.

De Niro said: “We have a real, immediate problem in that we have a gangster president who thinks he can do anything he wants … the problem is, if he actually gets away with it, then we all have a problem.

“The gall of the people around him who actually defend him, these Republicans, is appalling, and we must do something about it.”

According to DeNiro, Trump and Republicans across America are “bullying” him and other liberals, though he did not provide any examples of this supposed “bullying.”

Asked if he thought Trump will be sent to prison as a result of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, De Niro replied: “Oh, I can’t wait to see him in jail. I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.”

De Niro returned to the theme while recording an episode of The Graham Norton Show, due for broadcast on British TV on Friday. He said: “Today, we have a weird, twisted president who thinks he’s a gangster, who’s not even a very good gangster … Gangsters have honour, you shake a hand and they have your word and you have theirs and that’s it. But with this guy, it’s not the case.”