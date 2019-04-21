Robert De Niro: Trump Is a Wannabe Gangster and Total Loser

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has angrily lashed out at president Trump again, blasting Trump as a “wannabe gangster” and “a total loser.”

De Niro made the comments in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, two days before the highly anticipated release of the Mueller report.

Foxnews.com reports: “It’s my civic obligation to play Mueller,” De Niro told Colbert.

The actor said he didn’t know “what will happen” following the report but hoped it “goes further.”

“I keep saying that I don’t know whether this is actually possible where I can handcuff him and take him away in an orange jumpsuit,” De Niro said.

“I assume you mean the president of the United States?” Colbert jokingly asked.

The host then asked the “Taxi Driver” star why he didn’t give President Trump a chance.

“You’re right that’s what I said after he was elected, ‘Give him a chance,’” De Niro replied. “I give everyone the benefit of the doubt. This guy has proven himself to be a total loser.”

The two then switched their conversation to his upcoming film “The Irishman.” Colbert asked him why he believed audiences responded to the “gangster genre.”

“It’s just that people like the outlaw-type thing except we have a wannabe gangster in the White House now,” De Niro said.

“He tries to act like a tough guy, a made man,” Colbert said of Trump.

De Niro referred to Trump as a “dumbbell.”

“Even gangsters have morals and ethics, a code. And you know when you give someone your word, that’s all you have is your word. This guy he doesn’t even know what that means,” De Niro continued.

De Niro has been an outspoken opponent of Trump. In December, the 75-year-old actor told CNN that Trump’s tenure in the White House will be “one of those things” that people will look back on years from now and recall, “Remember all that stuff, how terrible it was?”