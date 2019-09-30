Robert De Niro: Trump Is Possibly ‘Crazy’ In A ‘Medical Sense’

President Donald Trump is possibly “crazy” in the medical sense, according to Robert De Niro, who provided as evidence a bizarre anecdote about the president standing in front of a helicopter and sweating without asking for a handkerchief.

“When I saw him out in front of the helicopter waiting to go somewhere and talking endlessly and sweating and sweating and not even —I said, this guy is not even aware of what he’s—he should at least ask somebody for a handkerchief or something and dry himself off.

“There is something very strange about that,” De Niro said on CNN Sunday morning.

WATCH:

CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter then asked De Niro if he thought President Trump is an actor playing a role or “performing.”

De Niro nodded slowly before saying that “in some ways I think he is… but in some ways these other pundits on Fox are too, because I can’t believe they would actually buy into this craziness.”

“This guy should not be president, period.”

Host Brian Stelter said, “When you say that, folks on Fox come after you. I remember the Tony’s when he got up there and cursed.”

De Niro shot back, “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em.”

Stelter said in response, “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it’s still a Sunday morning. I do wonder why you choose to go that way.”

De Niro said, “In this country where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along, and he’s said things, done things we say over and over again. This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation, and this guy just keeps going on and on without being stopped.”