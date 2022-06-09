Robert De Niro Says ‘He Sleeps Better Knowing Biden Is In Charge’

As Joe Biden’s popularity continues to sink with Americans on both sides of the political divide deciding they’ve had enough of soaring inflation and record-high gas prices, Robert De Niro has nothing but praise for the President.
During an appearance this week on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, De Niro said he sleeps better at night knowing that Biden is in charge.
The Hollywood star doesn’t seem to mind the out-of-control inflation, record gas prices, baby formula shortages, record illegal immigration at the southern border
Breitbart reports: During their conversation, Colbert asked De Niro if he sleeps better knowing that Joe Biden is occupying the White House.
“Yes,” De Niro replied, provoking enthusiastic applause from the audience. “He got us into calm waters, that was always the idea. He’s doing a very good job. It’s a tough one. I couldn’t imagine — I can imagine how difficult it is. I have decisions in my own personal life — I imagine what he goes through is 100 times that.”
The actor then seemed to obliquely acknowledge Biden’s many failures and widespread unpopularity. “He’s doing the best he can. And we gotta get through a bad period. Period.”
Watch below: