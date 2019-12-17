Robert De Niro: I Would DISOWN My Children If They Resembled Trump’s

Trump-hating actor Robert De Niro says if his children resembled President Trump’s children, he would disown them.

Appearing on ABC’s “The View” on Monday, De Niro discussed his favorite topic: his hatred for President Donald Trump.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “You also talk about his children, and you say that they’re like a gangster family too.”

De Niro responded, “I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what they kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them. I would have a serious talk with them — I would have a serious talk with them. First of all, it’s an impossibility. My kids are not like that, of course, but if I disagreed with them on things of principle, I would say, and they felt it, and we do now.”