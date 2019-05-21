Robert De Niro Booed After Calling for Trump’s Imprisonment

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro was met with boos from a crowd after delivering yet another profanity-laced rant directed at President Trump on Sunday.

“You didn’t think you were gonna get away without a fuck Trump moment, did you?” De Niro asked the crowd at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, in Los Angeles.

“The individual who currently purports to lead America is not worthy of any tribute,” Robert De Niro said. “Unless you think of his impeachment and imprisonment as a sort of tribute. Now that’s how you can make America great again.”

Breitbart.com reports: The actor’s comments were met with a mix of applause, laughter, and boos.

Talking over the boos, the Oscar-winner said “I’m going to say this — fuck Trump! It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s fuck Trump!”

De Niro has spent the better part of the last two years making headline after headline for his public, profane, and politically charged outbursts.

Last month he took the stage at Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and called the president an “unrepentant, lying scumbag.”

“I’m happy to stand with Samantha Bee tonight to support the First Amendment – the right of the president to be a relentless and unrepentant, lying scumbag, the right of his supporters to not give a shit, and our right to do something about it,” the Meet the Fockers star said.