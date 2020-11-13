Robert De Niro Accuses Trump Of Using Same ‘Playbook’ As Hitler

Robert De Niro told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday that he is relieved about the President’s ‘defeat’ and that he was concerned how someone like Trump managed to get as far as he did in the American government.

Breitbart reports: Appearing Monday on MSNBC, left-wing actor Robert De Niro accused President Donald Trump of using the same “playbook” as Nazi German-era dictator Adolf Hitler’s in his pitch to voters to make America great again.

DE NIRO: It’s the same playbook as Mussolini, as Hitler, as a dictator, wannabe dictators. It’s what they’re going to do for the people, make Germany great again, make Italy great again, make America great again. It’s all appealing to the worst prejudices, the worst weaknesses of the public, and instead of leading them and guiding them and being someone that they can look up to. And when the public is not right, you have to be there to do the right thing, to set an example for them. And if you don’t, then we’re going to be where we are today.

“I was so angry and so enraged and confounded that he would actually behave the way he did and that people bought it,” De Niro said of the more than 71 million Americans who voted to re-elect President Trump.