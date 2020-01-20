Robert De Niro Accuses President Trump Of Blatantly Abusing His Power

Actor Robert De Niro has taken the opportunity to slam President Trump yet again.

The latest attack came during an acceptance speech for his lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

After accepting his lifetime achievement award De Niro blasted Trump for his “abuse of power” ahead of the Senate impeachment trial.

He claimed that he needed to use his platform to speak out.

Press TV reports: After receiving a standing ovation upon walking on stage for his acceptance speech, De Niro used the opportunity to, yet again, take another swipe at Trump, without mentioning him by name.

“Political leaders who support unions are more likely to support Affordable Care Act, equitable taxes, humane immigration regulations, a safe environment, a diverse citizenry, reproductive rights, sensible gun control and fair wages and benefits. We owe them our support and we owe them our vote,” he said.

He also said the US is in a “dire situation” and then accused Trump of blatantly abusing his power as the president.

“I can imagine some of you are saying, all right, all right, let’s not get into the politics and all that. But we’re in such a dire situation that’s so deeply concerning to me and to so many others, I have to say something. And I thought I said it pretty well to Variety the other day, so I’m going to quote myself. There’s right and there’s wrong and there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power. And as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else — to voice my opinion? And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”

This comes at a time when Trump is being charged of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during only the third ever impeachment of a US President.