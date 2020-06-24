Rob Reiner: ‘a Vote for Trump Is a Vote for DEATH’

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner has lashed out Trump yet again, this time warning his one million Twitter followers that a vote for President Trump “is a vote for death.”

A vote for Trump is a vote for Death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2020

It isn’t clear why the Trump-hating director believes a vote for Trump is a vote for death, but Reiner rarely makes any sense when he is attacking POTUS.

His Twitter feed is filled with abusive statements about the Trump administration. In April, Reiner falsely claimed that Trump is “mentally ill” and urged former president Barack Obama to intervene to “stop this insanity” and “save human lives.“

There is no question. Trump’s mental illness is killing people. We are in a crisis of epic proportions. I call on Bush, Obama and every prominent American, Republican and Democrat, to step forward to stop this insanity and save human life. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The Misery director also mused that Trump could be an accessory to murder, citing his handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” he said.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

He also stated, quite bluntly, that Trump caused people to die in New York.

There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2020

Despite Reiner’s assertions, the president never referred to the virus itself as a “hoax.”

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax’” Trump said during a March rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

“No, hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody,” Trump later clarified after an onslaught of backlash from the establishment media and anti-Trump celebrities. “That’s just a continuation of the hoax, whether its the impeachment hoax or the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. This is what I’m talking about.”

Over 123,000 in the U.S. have died as a result of the coronavirus. Despite China and the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) initially keeping the severity of the outbreak under wraps, President Trump took decisive action in late January, restricting entry into the U.S. from China.

In April, Reiner predicted that Trump will lose in a landslide “because Americans will literally be voting for their lives.”