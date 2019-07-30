Rob Reiner Claims All Trump Supporters Are ‘Racist’

Hollywood director and leftist Rob Reiner has declared that all supporters of President Trump are “racist” and belong to an “insidious cult”.

Posting on his Twitter feed, which is almost entirely dedicated to attacking Trump, the current administration, and the 63 million people who voted for him in 2016, Reiner claimed that Trump has made it “abundantly clear” his re-election [campaign] is based on white nationalism.

“The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism,” Reiner said. “If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

The 72-year-old director went on to claim Trump’s mind was “infested” with lies and bigotry.

“Donald Trump’s mind is infested,” the A Few Good Men director wrote. “With racism, with misogyny, with lies, with bigotry, with hate.”

Per Breitbart: It is not the first time that Reiner has attacked Trump’s millions of supporters as racist. In March, he argued that those involved in his “insidious cult” were condoning “white supremacy.”

“The President of the United States is a racist. He supports and promotes white supremacy & white nationalism,” he wrote at the time. “If you are part of this insidious cult, you condone that. Period.”

Last year, the Stand By Me director also declared that Trump’s supporters were “frightened to death over the browning of America” in response to his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“What we’re doing in the United States of America is inhuman,” he told MSNBC. “[Trump] launched his campaign basically saying, ‘Mexicans are rapists and murderers.’ That’s what he is still selling. It’s the only thing he can sell to that racist base of his. The people who support him are frightened to death of the browning of America.”