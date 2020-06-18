Rob Reiner: Trump Gonna Let His Cult Followers DIE at Rally

Trump-hating Hollywood director Rob Reiner has attacked POTUS yet again, this time claiming that President Trump is “ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die” after attending his upcoming rally.

The far-left director claimed that President Trump doesn’t care about the health of his supporters who are due to attend his rally in Oklahoma this weekend, in a vicious attack on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona,” Reiner wrote.

“Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die.”

“Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough,” Reiner said.

Madworldnews.com reports: Reiner was referring to President Trump’s planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, set for Saturday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center. The Trump campaign has stated that it will make masks available for attendees and will also provide hand sanitizers. The campaign said it will also take temperatures of attendees.

Maybe it’s the overwhelming support by Trump voters that is making Reiner so upset.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, publicized that one million requests have been made by Trump supporters to attend the Tulsa rally that can only accommodate around 20,000. Parscale also made it clear that precautions against COVID are being taken.

Mainstream media outlets have tried to portray the rally as a potential COVID-19 risk, even though many of the same outlets issued no similar warnings about the recent #BlackLivesMatter protests in cities across the country.

Rob Reiner, who has endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency, has supported the BLM protests, recently retweeting a video of a May 30 event in Denver where thousands of protestors gathered in tight conditions to chant “I can’t breathe.”

Americans gave ole Rob a rude awakening. No one is believing that “Meathead” is now scared of COVID after supporting the protests.

“@robreiner HYPOCRITE! LET’S JUST CALL IT… ALL IN THE FAMILY, MEATHEAD! FRAUD! #CancelRobReiner,” tweeted “C Hopp.”

“Is this a #threat or #sinister #warning against #MAGA supporters @robreiner??? Because we sure know you don’t give a [crap] about humanity or children. Archie was right, you are a #MeatHead!!!” tweeted “Lailapolooza.”

“Technically, the Democrat Party represents the characteristics of a ‘cult.’ They love to enslave and keep you dependent on them, never truly being free,” tweeted George Reeve.

Technically, the Democrat Party represents the characteristics of a “cult.” They love to enslave and keep you dependent on them, never truly being free. https://t.co/lq1SZWYCdW — George Revere (@george_revere) June 17, 2020

“Reiner knows that the COVID hoax has run its course and no one is paying attention to them…” tweeted Luana H.

"Reiner knows that the covid hoax has run its course and no one is paying attention to the…" — Sanfordbill https://t.co/RTX9cEEAL4 — Luana H. (@LuanaMacLac) June 17, 2020

“And you are too. So what’s the problem? Oh, that’s right. Maybe, just maybe, they won’t die. Right? Good luck trying to drive a wedge between Trump & his supporters. Must be tiring after four years now,” tweeted “New Republitarian.”

“By that rationale. I guess Reiner is okay with all the Black lives matters protestors dying,” tweeted Luana H.

"By that rationale. I guess Reiner is okay with all the Black lives matters protestors dying." — PCH8er71 https://t.co/Ks4RDAj3sx — Luana H. (@LuanaMacLac) June 17, 2020

It makes no sense that Rob Reiner is making such a big deal out of this phantom threat of COVID when for the last three weeks he has been supporting the so-called protests nationwide.

Reiner is sounding this false alarm because he is scared.

He is scared because he knows his guy, Joe Biden, will be utterly destroyed by President Trump in debates. He knows the Trump rallies draw hundreds of thousands in each city which will counteract the unreliable polls that are now claiming Biden is ahead by 15 points.

So, brace yourselves for the new COVID scare. Reiner is only doing the Democrats’ bidding. Once Trump restarts his rallies nationwide, Democrats will start to report it’s just too dangerous to attend. It’s the only card they have left to play. But they have already fooled us once with the lockdowns, and we won’t be fooled again.