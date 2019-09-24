Rob Reiner: Trump ‘Commits Crimes On A Daily Basis’

Hollywood director Rob Reiner has claimed that President Donald Trump “commits crimes on a daily basis” and is planning to accept the help of Russia in order to “steal” the presidential election in 2020.

In one of his trademark demented Twitter rants, Reiner claimed that America’s Founding Fathers had “never anticipated” a president like Donald Trump.

“Our founding fathers never anticipated what we’re facing. A President who commits crimes on a daily basis,” the Princess Bride director said. “He was not held accountable for a foreign country helping him steal the last election. So he’s at it again. History will judge where we stand now. IMPEACH!”

Reiner is infamous for his Twitter rants, which usually involve foul language, false claims, bizarre statements, and demands for Trump’s impeachment. Earlier this month, he falsely declared that “the Impeachment process is about to begin,” without offering any evidence or explanation for his wild claim.

“The articles drawn up will be voluminous,” Reiner said at the time. “Never in our nation’s history has there been a more lawless President. He has continually lied to the American people & has used the Presidency to line his pockets. GOP, history is watching.”

Last week, Reiner accused Trump of “defecating on our constitution” before urging Congress to “stop fucking around” and open impeachment proceedings.

“Donald Trump has perverted the office of the Presidency. He is defecating on our Constitution,” he wrote. “For the love & life of our Country, the time has come to stop fucking around. IMPEACH!”