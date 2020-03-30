Rob Reiner Suggests Trump Could Be Accessory to ‘Murder’ Over Coronavirus Response

Hollywood director Rob Reiner suggested that President Trump could be an accessory to murder over his response to the coronavirus outbreak in America.

The anti-Trump filmmaker also repeated the debunked lie that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” Reiner wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Breitbart.com reports: Reiner appeared to repeat the discredited claim that Trump used the word “hoax” to describe the coronavirus.

The president used the term during a rally to describe the way that Democrats were politicizing the virus against him.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood filmmaker tweeted that Trump is causing people in New York to die due to the virus, which has ravaged the city.

“There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE,” he wrote.