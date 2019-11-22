Rob Reiner: If We Don’t Force Trump Out, Putin Will Have Destroyed USA

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner has warned that if Democrats fail to impeach President Trump, Vladimir Putin will have destroyed America.

The Trump-hating filmmaker can hardly let a day go by without posting a hate-filled rant against Trump on social media.

On Thursday, Reiner lashed out at POTUS on Twitter, spewing debunked Russiagate talking points.

“The case against Donald Trump is beyond a slam dunk,” Reiner tweeted. “If he is not thrown out of office, Putin will have been successful in destroying our 243 year Democratic Experiment.”

Breitbart.com reports: His tweet echoes comments he made earlier this month on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” predicting that if President Trump was not removed from office through impeachment or by losing the 2020 election, it “will be the end of 243 years of self-rule.”

Rob Reiner has been tweeting regularly about the impeachment hearings, calling for the end of the Trump presidency. Earlier this week, he claimed that President Trump and the Republican party are a “wholly owned subsidiary of the Kremlin.”

Trump & the GOP have become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kremlin. There’s no other explanation for the defense of Trump Bribing Ukraine for personal political gain. Impeach & Remove. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 19, 2019

The Misery director also tweed that President Trump is the “most corrupt President in American history.”

Horrendous day for the most corrupt President in American history. But for Fox News stoking the GOP Cult, Trump would be frog marched out of the White House. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 21, 2019

Rob Reiner posted a vulgar tweet last week, calling President Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) “fucking liars.”