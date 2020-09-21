Rob Reiner: Dems Must Use ‘Powerful Weapons for War’ Against GOP

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner has declared all-out war against Republicans over the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s Supreme Court seat.

Reiner urged Democrats to use “powerful weapons” against Trump and the GOP amid talk that President Trump will nominate her replacement before the election this November.

The leftist Hollywood director issued the radical comments in a tweet on Saturday morning. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave,” he said. “This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

Breitbart.com reports: Sen. McConnell (R-KY) announced shortly after news broke late Friday of Ginsburg’s death that he would ensure President Trump’s choice to succeed the late justice will get a vote. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement.

Hollywood left-wingers are already to pushing Congress to leave Ginsburg’s seat vacant until after the election. Jane Fonda told HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher that Americans have to “rise up” against Sen. McConnell.

“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one freakin’ thing until the election is over,” she said. “We have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s grow some balls and ovaries. Oh, my God.”

Rob Reiner eulogized Ginsburg as a “brilliant” jurist in a tweet late Friday. He also warned that President Trump will try to steal her place on the high court.

“We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat,” he wrote.