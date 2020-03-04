Rob Reiner: If Dems Don’t Wipe out Trump “We’ll Lose Our Democracy and Earth”

Anti-Trump actor Rob Reiner has warned that America will lose its Democracy to President Trump’s ‘authoritarianism’ if he wins re-election this November.

During a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “All In,” Reiner also warned that due to Trump’s inaction on global warming, the earth could become uninhabitable.

The actor-turned-director began the interview by expressing his support for former Vice President Joe Biden:

“I was a Joe Biden supporter for a year. And my position always was if Joe Biden I knew there was going to be a lot of candidates,” Reiner said.

“I knew who all, you know, Elizabeth Warren, I knew Bernie was coming back, Cory Booker and all that,” he continued.

“I said, if he can somehow make it through the Democratic primary process, he’s by far the best candidate to beat Donald Trump — first of all, to unite the party, to beat Donald Trump, to hold onto the Congress, to get the Senate, and to be able to govern and to be able to bring back the world to America’s side,” he said.

On the subject of Trump’s historic 2016 victory, Reiner stated:

“We know what he is now. We might not have known then. We know what he is now.”

“He’s a liar. He’s self-involved. He doesn’t understand how public policy works,” Reiner said.

He continued:

“This is very important. We are looking at two existential crises; democracy and the world, the earth.”

“If we don’t take this presidency away, we’re going to lose democracy, and we’re going to lose our ability to live on the earth,” he warned.

“And I want to just remind people, Bush/Gore. And people who are friends of mine said ‘I’m going to vote for Ralph Nader, there’s no difference between the candidates.’ Please, that’s a 20-year start on climate change, and we don’t go into Iraq. I’m just saying. You have to unify behind whoever.”