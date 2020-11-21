Rob Reiner Calls for Commission to Investigate Trump for Crimes in January

Hollywood director Rob Reiner is still holding out hope that President Trump will be arrested and put in prison.

The far-left filmmaker demanded on Friday that a “non-partisan commission” is created to investigate Trump after he leaves the White House, saying that it is necessary to “restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

Reiner, who endorsed and raised money for Joe Biden, also claimed the commission will “repair the damage” that President Trump has inflicted on democracy.

“After Trump leaves, and he will, to repair the damage he has caused Democracy, it will be imperative that a non partisan commission be formed to investigate him for Federal Crimes. It will be the only way we can restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Reiner tweeted.

Breitbart.com reports: Reiner hasn’t proposed any similar commissions to investigate former President Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton.

The filmmaker also called President Trump “illegitimate” and “mentally ill” in a separate tweet, suggesting that the president’s resolve to challenge election results in certain battleground states “will do permanent damage to our Democracy.”

The projection of this mentally ill man continues. An illegitimate tortured President pathetically tries to claim his successor is illegitimate. If his insanity remains unchecked, it will do permanent damage to our Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 20, 2020

Reiner’s demand comes as the left steps up calls to shame and blacklist Trump associates and supporters. Some Democrats recently floated the idea of “The Trump Accountability Project,” which would create a database of Trump allies and even federal judges appointed by the president.

But the idea was abandoned after it was widely criticized as un-American.

In some elite universities, students are demanding that anyone associated with the Trump administration be prevented from working or speaking on campus. Harvard students are circulating a petition to ban former Trump staffers from the university under a proposed “system of accountability.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who graduated from Harvard Law School, has called on the university to reject the petition.