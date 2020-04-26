Rob Reiner: ‘I Call on Bush, Obama .. to STOP This Insanity and Save Human Life’

Hollywood director Rob Reiner has once again accused President Trump of having a “mental illness” and is begging former presidents to intervene to save American lives.

“There is no question. Trump’s mental illness is killing people,” the Trump-hating director tweeted Saturday, in reference to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak. “We are in a crisis of epic proportions. I call on Bush, Obama and every prominent American, Republican and Democrat, to step forward to stop this insanity and save human life.”

Breitbart.com reports: Rob Reiner’s tweet is his latest attempt to question President Trump’s sanity. Earlier this month, The Princess Bride director claimed in a veiled attack against the president that “this Mentally Unstable Incompetent Fool has been Lying to US for over 3 years. But now his lies are killing people.”

He alleged last month that President Trump’s “mental illness is killing people.” He also appeared to suggest that President Trump could be an accessory to murder.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” Reiner tweeted in March.

Rob Reiner is among the growing number of Hollywood celebrities claiming that President Trump is responsible for COVID-19 deaths. Other stars to blame the president for coronavirus mortalities include Barbra Streisand, Ellen Barkin, and comedian Mike Birbiglia.