Rob Reiner: Biden Just WON the Election

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner reacted to Tuesday’s presidential debate by declaring it was a victory for Joe Biden.
Following the fiery debate between Biden and Trump, Reiner tweeted:
“We just won the election”
But the anti-Trump director failed to explain how Biden actually won the debate against Trump, as most replies to his post branded him as “delusional.”
One Twitter user commented:
“You just won Antifa! Congrats. America won’t forget.”
Another posted a screen shot from a C-Span poll showing 53% of Americans believed Trump won the debate, while only 29% thought Biden did.
Another tweeted:
Earlier that same day, Reiner issued a scathing attack on President Trump, calling him a “lying criminal.”
“Pre debate analysis. There’s a massive stench of desperation emanating from Trump. It’s the malodorous smell of a Lying Criminal.”
WATCH:
