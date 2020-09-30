Rob Reiner: Biden Just WON the Election

September 30, 2020
Rob Reiner claims Biden victory following presidential debate

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner reacted to Tuesday’s presidential debate by declaring it was a victory for Joe Biden.

Following the fiery debate between Biden and Trump, Reiner tweeted:

“We just won the election”

But the anti-Trump director failed to explain how Biden actually won the debate against Trump, as most replies to his post branded him as “delusional.”

One Twitter user commented:

“You just won Antifa! Congrats. America won’t forget.”

Another posted a screen shot from a C-Span poll showing 53% of Americans believed Trump won the debate, while only 29% thought Biden did.

Another tweeted:

Earlier that same day, Reiner issued a scathing attack on President Trump, calling him a “lying criminal.”

“Pre debate analysis. There’s a massive stench of desperation emanating from Trump. It’s the malodorous smell of a Lying Criminal.”

