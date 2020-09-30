Rob Reiner: Biden Just WON the Election

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner reacted to Tuesday’s presidential debate by declaring it was a victory for Joe Biden.

Following the fiery debate between Biden and Trump, Reiner tweeted:

“We just won the election”

We just won the election. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 30, 2020

But the anti-Trump director failed to explain how Biden actually won the debate against Trump, as most replies to his post branded him as “delusional.”

One Twitter user commented:

“You just won Antifa! Congrats. America won’t forget.”

You just won Antifa! Congrats. America won't forget. — Joyce Williams 🇺🇸 (@JoyceWilliams30) September 30, 2020

Another posted a screen shot from a C-Span poll showing 53% of Americans believed Trump won the debate, while only 29% thought Biden did.

Nope not here pic.twitter.com/Hpr58bgyFF — Lynn McRae ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@mcrae_lynn) September 30, 2020

Another tweeted:

Not convinced. Biden's performance is disappointing. — Paul Samuel (@PaulSteveSamuel) September 30, 2020

Earlier that same day, Reiner issued a scathing attack on President Trump, calling him a “lying criminal.”

“Pre debate analysis. There’s a massive stench of desperation emanating from Trump. It’s the malodorous smell of a Lying Criminal.”

