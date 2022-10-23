RNC Finally Sues Fascist Google Over Their Rampant Censorship

The Republican National Committee is suing Google over their rampant censorship techniques which are being used against millions of Americans.

The RNC alleges that Google’s decision to send their “get-out-the-vote” fundraising emails into spam folders is politically motivated.

100percentfedup.com reports: Google has countered by claiming that it does not consider political affiliation when sorting emails in to spam folders.

Congressional Republicans cited a study claiming that Google sorts 70 percent of Republican fundraising emails in to spam, compared to only 8 percent of Democratic fundraising emails.

The Epoch Times Reports–

Google, which has been under fire for allegations that its algorithms unfairly target conservative content, has been sued by the Republican National Committee (RNC) for allegedly routing the organization’s political campaign emails to spam.

The RNC said in a complaint filed on Oct. 21 (pdf) that Google had filtered millions of the organization’s fundraising and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) emails to the spam folders of potential donors and supporters, trashing the communications at pivotal moments during election fundraising to do the most damage.

“The timing of Google’s most egregious filtering is particularly damning,” the complaint states, alleging that Google sends nearly all of the RNC’s fundraising emails to spam around the end of the month, when its fundraising efforts are typically most successful.

The lawsuit says that so many of its emails are being “predictably throttled” that the practice is costing the RNC revenue, which is especially problematic as the midterm elections loom.