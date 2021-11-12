Rittenhouse Shot a ‘Child Rapist’ Who Was ‘Trying to Touch a Minor’ – Media Blackout

Tucker Carlson says Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self defence when he shot a man convicted of “child rape” because the pedophile was “trying to touch an unwilling minor.”

Carlson made the comments while discussing the latest developments from the Rittenhouse trial during Wednesday’s show.

During the segment, Carlson discussed one of the criminals involved in the incident – Joseph Rosenbaum.

“In a move that surprised lawyers everywhere, Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense,” Carlson told viewers.

“That is unusual in criminal cases, and it’s especially unusual in murder trials, and the reason is simple: The stakes are too high,” he added.

“One wrong answer in a cross-examination and you could wind up spending life in prison.”

“But this case was different,” Carlson went on.

“By the time he testified today, Kyle Rittenhouse had already won the case.”

“At this point, there was no remaining doubt that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense during the riots last summer in Kenosha; every shot Rittenhouse fired was captured on videotape and from multiple angles.”

“Every single witness who testified this week at the trial confirmed exactly what happened.“

“And here are the facts of it: A convicted child rapist called Joseph Rosenbaum was released from a mental hospital and then went directly to join the mob that was burning downtown Kenosha.”

“Once he got to the riot, Rosenbaum saw Kyle Rittenhouse and immediately threatened to kill him,” Carlson added.

“Rosenbaum then chased Rittenhouse and tried to pull the gun from his hands.”

“When he did that, Kyle Rittenhouse shot him.“

“So, Joseph Rosenbaum died as he had lived, trying to touch an unwilling minor.”

Tucker Carlson weighs in on the latest developments from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, including the following line: “A rapist called Joseph Rosenbaum … died as he had lived, trying to touch an unwilling minor.” pic.twitter.com/HwWxe4IaXF — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 11, 2021

Dailywire.com reports: Left-wing Snopes confirmed Rosenbaum’s criminal history: