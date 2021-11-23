Rittenhouse Bombshell: ‘I’m Suing Joe Biden for Every Cent He’s Got’

Kyle Rittenhouse has vowed to sue President Joe Biden into oblivion after Biden falsely accused him of being a white supremacist and murderer.
During an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, Rittenhouse warned POTUS to watch his trial “and understand the facts before you make a statement.” Rittenhouse also said Biden calling him a white supremacist is “actual malice,” and declared that his attorneys are preparing several massive lawsuits to address these libellous statements.
Rittenhouse said: “Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement.”
He warned that Biden calling him a white supremacist was “actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that.”
Rittenhouse also criticized the mainstream media coverage of his trial, saying: “It’s actually quite hysterical how nobody can go back and look at the facts of the case. He crossed state lines, false. He’s a white supremacist, false. None of that is true. And the lies that they can just get away with spreading, it’s just sickening and it’s a disgrace to this country.”
After the subject of suing people who lied about him came up, Rittenhouse said: “I have really good lawyers who are taking care of that right now. So, I’m hoping, one day, there will be some — there will be accountability for their actions that they did.”
WATCH:
