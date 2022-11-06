Rishi Sunak Says The World Needs To Move Faster on Renewable Energy

The newly installed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to urge world leaders at COP27 to move “further and faster” in transitioning to renewable energy.

Sunak headed to Egypt on Sunday to attend the UN climate summit after U-turning on a decision not to go.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In his address on Monday, Sunak will say that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “reinforced” the importance of ending dependence on fossil fuels.

BBC reports: The prime minister will also tell leaders gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh not to “backslide” on commitments made at last year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow intended to prevent global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The BBC understands that Mr Sunak will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit this week and the topic of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats will likely be raised.

In a statement before his departure, Mr Sunak said: “When the world came together in Glasgow last year, nations agreed an historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming. It is more important than ever that we deliver on those pledges.

“Fighting climate change is not just a moral good – it is fundamental to our future prosperity and security.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and contemptible manipulation of energy prices has only reinforced the importance of ending our dependence on fossil fuels.

“We need to move further and faster to transition to renewable energy, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement as a clean energy superpower.”

It comes after the prime minister backtracked on attending the summit earlier this week.

Mr Sunak had originally stated he would not travel to Egypt, arguing that his priority was to plug a £50bn hole in the public finances ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on 17 November.