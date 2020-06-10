Rioters Build Wall Around 6 Block ‘Autonomous Zone’ In Seattle, Claim They’ve Seceded From US

Leftist rioters are now claiming to have seceded from the United States of America, occupying six city blocks in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The radical leftists are styling the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” as a sovereign state “retaken back for the people“, warning anyone who reaches the area’s border wall (ironically enough, they have built a wall) that they are leaving the United States.

Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle. 6 blocks retaken back for the people. “You are now leaving the USA” when you enter. Long live the fucking revolution. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/xgFVjA33mx — Armani (@historyofarmani) June 9, 2020

The leftists are proving themselves partial to the use of border walls on the provision that they’re allowed complete authoritarian control. Leftist militants have been seen staffing the autonomous zone’s borders, with reports some of them may be armed.

Activists build their own barricades to protect themselves pic.twitter.com/ilGct7ZVQ6 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 9, 2020

Seattle Police abandoned a nearby police precinct station to a combined force of looters and rioters over the weekend, giving the leftists the opportunity to “reclaim” the 6 block “autonomous zone” and announce they have seceded from the United States.

The leftists proceeded to vandalize the building, renaming the Seattle Police precinct as a “People’s Department.”

As of Wednesday morning, the leftists are reportedly demanding the assistance of “white people” in maintaining their protostate in downtown Seattle.

City authorities are yet to launch any effort to regain the public space, instead opting to indulge the political fantasies of the petulant, ridiculous leftist activists.

Perhaps it would be best to allow the delusional militants to keep their territory, on the strict condition that they provide for their own food, water, electricity, gasoline, avocados and municipal services.

Language on the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’s “border walls” threatens to kill police and ICE personnel.

The Seattle east police precinct has been entirely boarded up. Traffic in & out of the zone is controlled by the anarchists & communists. Militants are calling this their commune. Police are ordered away. https://t.co/yWTqGrSwIz pic.twitter.com/rBwocYh0Dl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

Patriotic Twitter users have lined up to slam the leftist commune and their delusional fantasies about seceding from the United States.

“If it’s no longer the USA, you better work out a trade agreement real quick because I doubt you have the resources to build a well or erect a power station,” said @bg2ndA. “Probably won’t get many tweets from there in a day or 2 without power.”

“Part of me thinks, Wow, the fact that our government seems willing to let this go on is actually kind of patronizing,” said real Laocoon. “We’ll let the kids have their temper tantrum and then get on with dinner.“

“Kinda like when children build forts,” surmised Christian Oats. “But instead they are grown, adults with less intelligence than the child building the fort. At least the child understands it’s make believe.”