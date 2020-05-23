RINO Romney Jumps Into Bed With Democrats to Support Mail-In Voting

Mitt Romney has declared his full support for the Democrats push for mail-in voting across America.

Democrats across the country desperately want mail-in voting in the November election. They are terrified that President Trump will win a second term.

Luckily for them, they have a great friend in RINO Romney.

This despicable swamp creature is now also supporting cheat-by-mail.

Via ABC News:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a frequent Trump critic, waded into the debate, countering the president’s argument. “In my state, I’ll bet 90% of us vote by mail. It works very very well and it’s a very Republican state,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Speaker Nancy Pelosi included mail-in voting in her $3 trillion socialist relief package and is using the virus as an excuse, yet Wisconsin had in-person voting without anyone getting the virus.

Mitt Romney is a disgrace.