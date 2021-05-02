RINO Mitt Romney Booed and Heckled Out of Republican Convention: “Get the HELL Out Traitor”

Sen. Mitt Romney was loudly booed and heckled by delegates during a speech at the Utah Republican Convention on Saturday.

The calls for RINO Romney to quit the Republican party were so overwhelming that the chairman of the Utah GOP, Derek Brown, was forced to intervene to calm the angry crowd.

They kept on booing.

As @SenatorRomney pivots to criticizing Biden, he gets applause.



He notes he was the GOP nominee for President of the United States.



There is a man in the Box Elder Co. delegation who is shouting so loudly a woman walked up to him to tell him to be quiet. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

OK, a group of people just walked up to that delegate and appeared to tell him to shut up.



I can still hear delegates heckle @SenatorRomney as he goes through his speech.



"We need to come together in strength and unity," he says, wrapping up.



More boos. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Video from a delegate captures the reception to Romney:

@ UT State GOP Conv. today Mitt Romney arrived to a harsh boo reception with chants of "shame on you" "traitor" & so on.

He probably will never forget this day!

He is still facing the possibility of being censured today. #GOP #Trump2024 #RINO pic.twitter.com/ZPan1cxes2 — Arturo Morales LLan (@ArturoMoralesll) May 1, 2021

Not everyone booed Romney, “Thank you @SenatorRomney for your leadership! As a state delegate, I am sorry for the loud few who do not represent the majority of the @UtahGOP. #utpol’

Thank you @SenatorRomney for your leadership! As a state delegate, I am sorry for the loud few who do not represent the majority of the @UtahGOP. #utpol pic.twitter.com/ybttL5xVIg — Andy Pierucci (@andypierucciUT) May 1, 2021

The Salt Lake Tribune reported on the heckling of Romney and his reaction (excerpt):

Sen. Mitt Romney was lustily booed by the more than 1,900 Republican delegates who packed into the Maverik Center on Saturday for the party’s state convention. “Aren’t you embarrassed?” said Romney trying to deflect the chorus of catcalls that greeted him as he took the stage. “I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” said Romney as delegates attempted to shout him down. Accusations that Romney was a “traitor” or “communist” flew from the crowd like so many poison darts. The cacophony of disapproval only ended after outgoing party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to “show respect” for Romney. “You can boo all you like,” said Romney. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

The Stanford Examiner reported Romney may face a censure vote at the convention (excerpt):

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney is again facing censure from his fellow Republicans stemming from his votes to impeach President Donald Trump. State delegates to the Utah Republican Party are to consider a resolution at the party convention on Saturday to censure Romney and praise the rest of Utah’s federal delegation in connection with the Trump impeachment process. It’s one of a handful of measures party leaders are to consider, aside from voting for new party leadership. “We’ll debate it. We’ll let Republicans decide if Mitt Romney should be held accountable,” said Don Guymon, sponsor of the resolution and a Republican delegate to the convention from Davis County.

Ben Winslow reported Romney bolted from the convention right after his speech.