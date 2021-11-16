RINO Liz Cheney Officially Kicked Out of Wyoming Republican Party

RINO Rep Liz Cheney is no longer recognized as a Republican following a vote by the Wyoming GOP on Monday.

This is the second formal rebuke of Trump-hating Cheney this year.

In February, the Wyoming GOP voted to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump along with the Democrats.

AP reports:

The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second formal rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. The 31-29 vote Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming, by the state party central committee followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming’s 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Everything Liz Cheney has done in the last year has benefitted the Democrat party.

Cheney declared war on Trump and voted with the Democrats in favor of the sham impeachment against the former president.

Liz Cheney is now the vice chair of Pelosi’s January 6 committee where she harasses and hunts down Trump officials 24/7.

On the same day a grand jury indicted Steve Bannon last week, Reps Cheney and Bennie Thompson threatened criminal charges on Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he failed to appear before their sham January 6 Committee.

The Marxists on the January 6 Committee issued Meadows a subpoena because he was with Trump on January 6.

Meadows, like Bannon, defied the subpoena and was instructed by Trump to “respect long-standing principles of executive privilege.”

“Mr. Meadows’s actions today—choosing to defy the law—will force the Select Committee to consider pursuing contempt or other proceedings to enforce the subpoena,” Thompson and Cheney, vice chair of the sham panel, said in a statement Friday.