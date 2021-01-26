RINO Flake: ‘There’s No Future’ for Republican Party With Trumpism

Former Senator Jeff Flake declared on Monday that the Republican Party has no future if it allows “Trumpism.”

Speaking with anti-Trump network CNN, Flake said:

“There is certainly no future with Trumpism. It is a demographic cul-de-sac. I think most people, most elected officials, nearly all of them recognize that, but they deal with the reality right now if they cross the president, they’ll get a primary. I think that is waning quickly. I think the president will fade away a lot faster than he wants to, but that is been the reality.”

He added, “There is no future with Trumpism. There is no coherent governing philosophy. It’s more of an attitude than a philosophy. And in just look, since President Trump was elected, we lost the House, we’ve lost the Senate, we lost the White House, and in the midterms, we lost more than 400 legislative seats nationwide. I don’t know how much more winning we could stand as a Republican Party. So we’ve got to go a different direction.”

WATCH: