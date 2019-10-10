Rihanna: President Trump Is ‘Most Mentally Ill Human Being In America’

President Donald Trump is the “most mentally ill human being in America” according to pop star Rihanna, who told a Vogue interviewer that the “completely racist” US presidency is “a slap in the face.”

Barbados-born Rihanna, who lives in the UK and is in a relationship with a Saudi, began talking about President Trump when the subject of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton was raised by the interviewer.

After being asked about President Trump’s assertion that the shootings happened because of mental illness, not a lack of gun control, Rihanna began to rant:

‘It is devastating,’ she said. ‘People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist.‘

She goes on: ‘Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.’

When asked about her feelings on the migrant crisis, she adds: ‘“What do you say? What can you say? It’s gonna get better? I almost feel sick to my stomach. I don’t even believe this is happening in real life. In front of my eyes. In front of the world. It’s not even hidden. This is blatant.’

It seems living in London and Paris, where she also has a home, has not made her feel she is unqualified to speak about what is happening on the ground the US.

‘I don’t feel outside the fray. When I see something happen to any woman, a woman of any minority, kids, black men being murdered in the streets—I can’t remove myself from that.‘