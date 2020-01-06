Ricky Gervais STUNS Hollywood: “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself”

Ricky Gervais stunned a room full of Hollywood celebrities into silence at the Golden Globes on Sunday by declaring that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

After promoting season two of his series Afterlife, Gervais told the audience: “So in the end, he didn’t kill himself – just like Jeffrey Epstein.”

Ricky Gervais just made an Epstein didn't kill himself joke



The audience at the Golden Globes groaned



Ricky Gervais: "Shut up, I don't care. I know he was your friend." — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

Ladbible.com reports: Guests didn’t quite know how to react to the contentious issue, with Tom Hanks’ reaction obviously going down as the most hilarious.

He’s no stranger to making jokes that make people do that slight groan before they awkwardly laugh, but while he says he can justify any joke he makes, and is never one to offer an apology too easily, he has now admitted there is one jibe that he isn’t too proud of.

No, not the one against Caitlyn Jenner, Mel Gibson, or even the one about Jodie Foster’s beaver – it was actually a tongue-in-cheek joke about Buzz Lightyear.

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter about his regrets, the 58-year-old comic said: “Yeah, Tim Allen. Because I think he took it wrong. The joke was him and Tom Hanks. So I came out and said, “Our next two presenters, the first has won five Oscars, combined box office of five billion dollars.

“And the other, Tim Allen.” Right? It’s a fine joke. I’m teasing Tim Allen. But anyone standing next to Tom Hanks, unless it’s Dustin Hoffman or Robert Redford or Robert De Niro, that could be me. But it happened to be Tim Allen.

“And I have nothing against Tim Allen. He’s a good actor. He’s probably a nice bloke. So even though there’s no malice and I can justify it comedically and everyone laughed, I didn’t want Tim Allen to think, ‘Oh, that was written for me. Why me?’ Well, because you were standing next to Tom Hanks.”