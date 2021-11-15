RFK Jr. Exposes ‘New World Order’ COVID Censorship: ‘They Want to Destroy Democracy Worldwide’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has warned that the Covid restrictions being imposed worldwide are an attempt by the New World Order to destroy democracy as we know it.

RFK Jr. visited Switzerland last week to speak alongside a panel of local leaders. He called for citizens around the planet to rise up and resist the authoritarian mandates.

Switzerland is set to hold a public vote at the end of this month to decide whether the government’s new draconian Covid laws can go into effect.

Speakers at the event urged the public and local leaders to reject the new law in order to hold the line that protects democracy for the entire world.

Local MP Urs Hans declared to the crowd: “There has NEVER been a pandemic;” to which they feverishly responded with chants of “FREEDOM.”

In one part of Kennedy's speech, he takes direct aim at the Left's completely bogus "Covid misinformation" narrative, which he says is being pushed by "government officials who are colluding with tech "titans" to engineer "the destruction of our democracy and civil rights."

“When they use the term ‘vaccine misinformation,’ they are using it as a euphemism for any statement that departs from official government policies and pharmacutical industry profit taking. It [misinformation] has nothing to do with whether its true or false, it only has to do with what the political implications are. And who is doing this censorship? It’s government officials in league with Bill Gates – with Larry Ellison – with Mark Zukerberg – with Sergey Brin from Google – and with all of these internet titans.”

Kennedy then points out that it’s obviously not a coincidence that companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are the ones censoring criticism of the government policies that are making them rich. The Fauci-funded China pandemic has resulted in the greatest mass transfer of wealth to a small handful of individuals in human history.

Over $3.2 TRILLION has shifted into the net worth of the uber-wealthy – directly coming out of the working class – which has resulted in approximately 500 new billionaires since the beginning of last year.