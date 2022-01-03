RFK Jr. Destroys the Entire COVID Narrative in under Two Minutes

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has urged citizens to rise up and reject the New World Order by refusing to comply with their draconian demands.

"Every power that government acquires using this pandemic as a pretence, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible," he said in a recent video. "And this is just a rule that is certain as gravity."

"Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism," he continued. "Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve here and now, 'This is the hill that we need to die on.'"

“Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism,” he continued. “Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve here and now, ‘This is the hill that we need to die on.’”

RKF: "Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism . . ." pic.twitter.com/RYfsCDtDp0 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 2, 2022

“They have come for our jobs,” he continued. “They have come for our transport. Now they are coming for our children, and we have an obligation as parents to protect them.”

“There has never been a government in history that has told its people, ‘We are going to demand that children sacrifice themselves and take risks to save old people,’” he added. “It’s always the other way around. The old, the mature, the adult, always put themselves at risk to protect their children. This is an ethical issue. It’s a moral issue. It’s an issue of character for each of us. And it’s an issue of the preservation of democracy and public health.”

“We all need to stand up now and do everything that we can to block these powerplays by authoritarian powers within our society that are trying to steal from us, the health of our children.”