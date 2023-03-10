Review of Sex Education Ordered After Kids Taught That There Are 100 Genders

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confrimed that a review of sex education in schools is being fast-tracked following claims that children were being taught “graphic and inaccurate”content.

The review was initiated after a report found that some schools had been teaching children, as young as 12 years old, about oral and anal sex, masturbation and that there are 100 genders.

Originally published by The Telegraph late last week, the report also alleged that many children were being given extensive lessons on transgenderism, with a number of pupils being told that there are 100 genders and that the very idea of virginity is just a social construct.

Breitbart reports: The revelation has sparked outrage amongst a number of politicians in the perennially ineffectual ruling Conservative Party, with the publication reporting that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has finally announced a review of government guidelines for sexual education.

In a statement, the Prime Minister stated that he was written to the Department of Education asking them to “ensure that schools are not teaching inappropriate or contested content in RSHE [Relationships, Sex, and Health Education]”.

“Our priority should always be the safety and wellbeing of children and schools should also make curriculum content and materials available to parents,” he said, adding that the consultation process for the review will start “as soon as possible”.

Sunak’s announcement that sex-ed in England will be reviewed has been met with praise from multiple MPs, many of whom expressed shock after seeing The Telegraph’s original report last Saturday detailing the scandal.

According to the write-up, a number of primary (elementary) school children in the country were being given lessons on masturbation by teachers, with pro-transgenderism messaging prolific in the curriculum of some schools.

“My 13-year-old was taught that there are 100 genders,” one concerned parent reportedly said.

“At that age my children have been taught ‘accepted terminology’ such as ‘cis gender’, ‘non-binary’ and ‘gender fluid’ with no suggestion that many people would find these terms and this ideology contrary to their beliefs – religious or otherwise.”